1 seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person has been seriously hurt following a shooting in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on North Tryon Street near University City Boulevard.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

