1 seriously hurt in northwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously hurt in a shooting at a northwest Charlotte gas station Friday afternoon.
Police responded to a Mobil gas station in the 3800 block of Brookshire Boulevard just before 1 p.m.
MEDIC said the victim’s injuries are life-threatening.
Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured footage of the response. Multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg police vehicles were spotted at the scene.
Channel 9 is asking CMPD for more information about what led up to the violence and if anyone has been taken into custody.
CMPD is actively investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
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