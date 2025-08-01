1 seriously hurt in Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Rock Hill just after midnight Friday, police said.

According to a release from Rock Hill Police, officers responded to South Jones Avenue at 12:20 a.m. after hearing gunshots in the area.

Inside a residence, officers found a 21-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.

Police say the victim is in critical condition.

The initial investigations reveals the man was inside when he was shot by a suspect outside the residence.

There is no word on a suspect or any arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 1 killed in Rock Hill shooting, suspects in custody

1 killed in Rock Hill shooting, suspects in custody

©2025 Cox Media Group