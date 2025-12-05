Arrest made after man stabbed in chest on light rail train

CHARLOTTE — A man was stabbed in the chest late Friday afternoon on a light rail train in north Charlotte, according to sources. Police have one person in custody.

The stabbing occurred near North Brevard Street and East 22nd Street, where the train appeared to have stopped between stations. Police responded to the scene, and crime scene tape was observed inside the train.

Investigators were seen dusting a nearby bicycle as part of the investigation. CATS has implemented a bus bridge between CTC and 36th Street to accommodate passengers during the disruption.

The stabbing happened than three months after Iryna Zarutska was stabbed to death on a light rail train in South End.

Following the previous incident involving Zarutska, the City of Charlotte and Charlotte Area Transit System had pledged to increase security and police patrols on public transit. In Zarutska’s case, she and the suspect did not know each other.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not released further details regarding the identities of those involved or the motive behind the stabbing.

