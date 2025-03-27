1 seriously injured in west Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in west Charlotte early Thursday morning.

It happened on Wilkinson Boulevard near Midland Avenue, with MEDIC confirming they were at the scene just after 5:30 a.m.

Our Channel 9 photographer spotted multiple officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department as the investigation got underway.

MEDIC said one person was transported to Novant Presbyterian with serious injuries.

We’re asking CMPD what led up to the violence.

