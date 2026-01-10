1 shot as drivers fire at each other in York road rage incident

YORK, S.C. — The York Police Department is investigating a road rage incident near a high school that left one person injured on Saturday morning.

A road rage incident turned into a shooting on Alexander Love Highway involving an 18-year-old male and a 72-year-old male.

The incident occurred late Saturday morning near York Comprehensive High School, police said. Both individuals were armed with pistols when their altercation escalated.

Gunfire was exchanged between the two individuals, and the 72-year-old male was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm and transported to a local medical facility, officials said.

The 18-year-old male is detained by police as the investigation continues. Investigators are processing the scene, interviewing witnesses, and collecting evidence to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident, police said.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area of Alexander Love Highway while they work to maintain safety during the investigation.

No York Comprehensive High School students, staff, or faculty were involved in this incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the school, police said. School operations remain unaffected, ensuring a safe environment for students. The campus will continue regular activities during the police investigation.

