1 shot, killed in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police are looking for whoever shot and killed someone in north Charlotte early Monday.
It happened around 2:10 a.m. on North Tryon Street at 27th Street, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Officers arrived to find the victim had been shot.
He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
The business at the center of the scene had a sign calling it 2400 Arcade Room.
It’s not clear what led up to the shooting and police have not named a suspect in the case.
CMPD asks anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 704-334-1600 or clicking here.
No further information was released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
