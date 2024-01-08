1 shot, killed in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police are looking for whoever shot and killed someone in north Charlotte early Monday.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. on North Tryon Street at 27th Street, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Officers arrived to find the victim had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The business at the center of the scene had a sign calling it 2400 Arcade Room.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting and police have not named a suspect in the case.

CMPD asks anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 704-334-1600 or clicking here.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

