3 suspects wanted in double homicide near Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two people are dead and another person is severely injured from a shooting in Iredell County on Saturday, according to the Mooresville Tribune.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell told the newspaper deputies were called to Home Drive near Bailey Road on Saturday after a neighbor reported they heard gunshots. When deputies got to the house, they found two people dead inside and a third person with a gunshot wound on the back porch.

Neighbors reported seeing three men wearing ski masks leave the area in a white SUV after hearing the shots, the Mooresville Tribune reports.

Sheriff Campbell told Channel 9 Sunday morning they are still working the scene and should be releasing more information today.

Channel 9 is working to learn more about what led to the deaths and where the investigation stands now.

