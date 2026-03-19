10-year-old’s quick thinking saves godfather from serious health scare

MAIDEN, N.C. — One man’s saving grace turned out to be his 10-year-old goddaughter, when she jumped into action as his life depended on it.

Only Channel 9’s Ken Lemon talked with the man about his serious health scare and how the young girl knew what to do.

Kailey Duncan is so young, and while people see her actions here as heroic, she is still traumatized by seeing her godfather on the floor. Her family wants this story shared so others know how brave she was.

Bryant Nesbitt is a godfather several times over. A lot of people have trusted him to watch over their children. He is thankful that his goddaughter Kailey Duncan was there for him Sunday.

“I told her people need to hear about what you did,” said Nesbitt.

The 10-year-old and her six-year-old cousin were visiting Nesbitt’s home in Maiden when he fell to the floor.

“My heart had stopped for almost 2 minutes,” Nesbitt said.

She called her mother. Her mom told her to call 911. She did that while keeping her younger cousin calm.

Their neighbor, Josh Duncan, no relation, heard about the situation and ran in during that 911 call.

“She was calmer than I was,” Duncan said.

She gave him the phone to talk to dispatchers. First responders were already on the way.

“She has already given them all the correct information. I just needed to be like yes, yes,” Duncan said.

Kailey ran outside when her mother and grandmother arrived and directed them to keep the exit clear for medics.

“She said no, no, no you gotta go in this door because they are going to bring her out of this door,” said Mary Patterson, her grandmother.

Nesbitt said he learned about his goddaughter’s quick action when he got to the hospital in Lincolnton.

“She did what needed to be done. Basically, she pretty much saved my life because the doctor told me a little bit longer, you probably wouldn’t have made it,” Nesbitt said.

Bryant Nesbitt said he hopes parents talk to their children about emergency situations so they will know what to do if they are the only source of help.

(VIDEO: Survivor of Lincolnton park shooting credits officer for saving her life)

Survivor of Lincolnton park shooting credits officer for saving her life

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