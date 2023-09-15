$100K reported missing from armored truck involved in northwest Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — Bags of cash fell off an armored vehicle in an accident on Thursday. The owner of the cash-carrying trucks told Charlotte-Mecklenburg police nearly $100k is missing following the accident.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the incident Thursday morning after bins fell off a Gardaworld armored truck. The accident happened just before 10 a.m. on Sunset Road near I-77.

Gardaworld told police people stole bags of cash totalling $100,000, but the number of bags stolen has not been revealed yet.

CMPD closed the roadway as they investigated the accident.

Gardaworld told Channel 9′s Erika Jackson that they are investigating what caused the incident and is working with CMPD to track down the missing cash.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: 9 Investigates: Social Security overpays billions to families then demands money back)

9 Investigates: Social Security overpays billions to families then demands money back

©2023 Cox Media Group