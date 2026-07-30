101 kilograms of meth seized in major Union County drug bust

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — More than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine have been seized following a major narcotics investigation in Union County.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office, working alongside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, launched an investigation after receiving information about a large shipment of methamphetamine being transported into the county.

Investigators identified multiple vehicles believed to be involved and carried out a coordinated enforcement operation that resulted in the seizure of approximately 101 kilograms of methamphetamine and the arrest of multiple suspects.

Authorities say the individuals arrested are believed to have ties to a Mexican drug trafficking organization, but their identities are being withheld as the investigation remains ongoing.

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