$10.7M home sale on Lake Norman sets record

By Charlotte Business Journal

This Lake Norman mansion sold for $10.75 million on Aug. 9, setting a record as the most expensive home sale in Mooresville. (Skycam Digital Media)

Charlotte’s luxury housing market continues to surge this summer. The latest sign of that is a Lake Norman mansion that just sold for $10.75 million, the highest sale price on record for the town of Mooresville.

The home, at more than 8,100 square feet, sits on a 1.17-acre waterfront lot in The Point. That property at the end of South Longfellow Lane includes five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, according to its listing details. Outdoor features include a pier and boat dock, pool and hot tub, and kitchen.

The estate went under contract on June 28 — the same day it was listed for sale at $11.5 million. It sold Aug. 9.

