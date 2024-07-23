$8.4M mansion leads Charlotte’s top home sales in June

CHARLOTTE — It’s been a busy summer for Michael Kahn. The local businessman announced a week ago he’s selling controlling interest in the Charlotte Checkers, and his south Charlotte mansion that just sold for a record-breaking $8.4 million was Mecklenburg County’s most expensive home sale in June.

The Providence Road mansion sold for more than 6% above its initial asking price of $7.9 million.

The Mediterranean-style estate set a record in Canopy MLS as the region’s most expensive home sale. At 12,718 square feet, it has five bedrooms and 10-and-a-half bathrooms.

The mansion was built in 1996 and sits on 5.41 acres. It includes a long list of high-end features such as a luxe owners’ suite, wall aquarium, home theater, pirate-themed game room, saltwater pool and spa, sports court, putting green and oversized six-car garage.

