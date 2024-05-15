12-year-old girl with autism reported missing in Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Samaia Brown was last seen on the 4700 block of Hidden Valley Road.

She has been diagnosed with autism, according to police.

Brown is described as 5 feet 2 inches and weighs approximately 118 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a tan zip-up jacket, black Reebok sweats, and a black High Sierra bookbag.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

