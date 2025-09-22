13-year-old injured in Pageland shooting

PAGELAND, S.C. — Pageland Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire on Sunday, resulting in a 13-year-old being injured.

The incidents occurred around 6:40 p.m. at various locations, including West Sewell Street, Joseph Street, and Bundy Robinson Circle. The victim was inside a residence on Joseph Street when struck by gunfire and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two juveniles were taken into custody by the police shortly after the incidents.

The identity of the juveniles taken into custody has not been disclosed, and the motive behind the shootings remains unclear.

“The safety of our community, especially our children, is our highest priority. Gun violence will never be tolerated in Pageland, and we will continue working tirelessly to hold those responsible accountable,” said Chief Short of the Pageland Police Department. “We ask the community to stand with us, remain vigilant, and share any information that may assist in our ongoing investigations.”

