13-year-old with 18 prior charges arrested for larceny and credit card fraud

PAGELAND, S.C. — A 13-year-old juvenile was taken into custody by Chesterfield County deputies on Sunday in connection with multiple larceny cases.

The juvenile faces charges including five counts of grand larceny, four counts of petit larceny, and one count of credit card fraud, the sheriff said.

Deputies responded to a report of fraud at the Blue-Sky Mart in Pageland, where a stolen credit card had been used.

The victim reported that the credit card was stolen from her vehicle on August 31.

Witnesses provided a description of the juvenile and the vehicle he left in, leading deputies to conduct a traffic stop.

The juvenile initially claimed to have found the credit card, but video surveillance confirmed his use of the stolen card.

During the encounter, it was discovered that the juvenile was wearing a GPS monitoring device.

Investigators found that the juvenile had recently moved to the Pageland area after facing 18 prior charges in Lancaster County for similar offenses.

Coordination with Lancaster County officials confirmed that GPS data placed the juvenile in areas where vehicles had been reported stolen or broken into in Chesterfield County.

Stolen vehicles identified and recovered:

Hyundai Elantra

Two- Toyota Camrys

Ford Focus

Chevy Traverse

Golf Cart

The juvenile is currently detained and was scheduled for a family court bond hearing on Tuesday.

“Our deputies are committed to protecting the citizens of Chesterfield County and ensuring that criminal activity, regardless of the age of the offender, is thoroughly investigated,” said Sheriff Cambo Streater. “We will continue to use every tool available, including technology, to hold offenders accountable and safeguard our community. I commend the quick response of our deputies and the cooperation with Lancaster County officials in bringing this case forward.”

VIDEO: Juvenile arrested after vehicle pursuit linked to University City shooting