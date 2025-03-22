14-year-old charged with making mass violence threats against Union County school

MONROE, N.C. — A 14-year-old student at Union County Early College has been charged with making threats of mass violence against students via social media.

The Monroe Police Department acted swiftly after receiving reports of threatening social media messages on Wednesday night. Detectives traced the messages back to the student, leading to the charges.

The School Resource Officer at Union County Early College was alerted to the threats, prompting an immediate investigation by detectives.

A search warrant was executed at the student’s home, where multiple firearms and ammunition were seized.

The student has been charged with Felony Communicating Threats of Mass Violence on Educational Property and is currently in custody at a juvenile detention facility.

The police department expressed gratitude to those who reported the threats, emphasizing the importance of preventing potential acts of violence.

The investigation remains active, and authorities are urging anyone with additional information to contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.

The swift action by law enforcement and community members helped avert a potential threat, highlighting the importance of vigilance and communication in ensuring school safety.

