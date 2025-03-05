15-year-old Union County student charged with creating, distributing school threats

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A 15-year-old female has been charged with creating and distributing multiple texts and social media messages threatening violence against several Union County Public School campuses.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said it received reports from parents and students about threatening messages they had received.

As a result, extra deputies were deployed to the schools mentioned in the messages to ensure peace of mind.

Eventually, detectives identified the suspect responsible as a 15-year-old female student at Cuthbertson High School.

During an interview, the teenager admitted that the only motive for her actions was her desire to avoid attending school on Wednesday.

However, deputies are continuing to investigate those responsible for other copycat messages that have been distributed within the last 8-12 hours.

According to deputies, the 15-year-old has been charged with multiple counts of felony communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

She was taken into custody and processed into a nearby juvenile detention center.

“Time and time again, we have stressed to our community that we will utilize a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to threats against our local school campuses. This teenager didn’t want to go to school and selfishly caused widespread panic throughout our community. She will now face the consequences of her poor choices,” said Sheriff Eddie Cathey.

Despite the seriousness of the threats, no evidence has been found to substantiate any claims of violence on school campuses.

This investigation remains ongoing, and our personnel will continue to ensure the safety of our local schools, students, and teachers.

