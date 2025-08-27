14-year-old charged with murder in north Charlotte teen’s death

CHARLOTTE — A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in north Charlotte a few months ago.

On May 18, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a call about a shooting on the 1200 block of Spring Street.

At the scene, they found 17-year-old Tito Bartolo Walton Jr. with life-threatening injuries. Walton was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, according to police.

On Aug. 21, investigators arrested an unnamed 14-year-old in connection with this case.

That teen was later charged with murder and transferred to the custody of the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

VIDEO: CMPD launches homicide investigation after north Charlotte shooting

CMPD launches homicide investigation after north Charlotte shooting

©2025 Cox Media Group