14-year-old’s tragic murder remains unsolved in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — Brion Grier was 12-years-old when his family took a trip to Myrtle Beach.

It would be his last vacation.

“This is my life everyday,” said Grier’s mother, Nicole Beckham. “It’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about my son.”

According to Beckham, her son wrestled and played basketball, but his biggest joy was football.

In October of 2024, Grier was headed to the park to play basketball. He was walking along Ellis Street when a car pulled alongside him and opened fire. The shots were so close that his mother heard them.

“I heard three gunshots. I immediately called his phone,” said Beckham. “I didn’t get any answer.”

At just 14-years-old, Grier was dead. He was murdered by people who to this day have not been caught.

“For somebody to take his life senselessly and still be able to live theirs. Go to prom, graduate, get married, have kids, have a family. I don’t think it’s fair,” Beckham said. “It’s not fair to me. I don’t get the opportunity to see those things.”

She’s frustrated that police have not been able to make an arrest in the case.

“This is not to bash Salisbury PD, but this is to bring awareness to people who have lost a loved one,” said Beckham.

Her home is set up as a shrine to her son. She has Grier’s football jersey that his coach gave to her at her son’s funeral.

Beckham said the school retired Grier’s jersey number after he passed.

Beckham believes the killers may have been around her son’s age, and that the whole thing might have been over a girl.

“He just told me that somebody at school was mad at him,” she said. Beckham thought the kids would be mad at each other and then go back to being friends.

“I beat myself up all the time about not questioning him more into that,” Beckham said.

She hopes that one day she will get that call from Salisbury Police that will answer her questions. Until then she says she has not intention of giving up.

