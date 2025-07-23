156 pounds of fentanyl smuggled across southern border seized in SC’s largest drug bust

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina made the state’s largest fentanyl bust on July 1, seizing 156 pounds of the deadly drug that was smuggled across the southern border during a coordinated law enforcement operation, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

In addition to the fentanyl, law enforcement seized 44 pounds of methamphetamine during the operation. The narcotics are believed to have been sourced from Mexico and transported across the southern border, the DOJ stated.

Two brothers, Alberto Rios-Landeros, 26, and Chris Guadalupe Rios-Landeros, 23, both from Delano, California, were arrested and indicted on charges of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. They face a maximum penalty of up to life in prison.

The investigation is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative aimed at combating illegal immigration and dismantling cartels and transnational criminal organizations, the DOJ stated.

The operation involved federal, state, and local law enforcement, including DEA agents, Lexington County Sheriff’s deputies, and South Carolina State Transport Police officers. They conducted two traffic stops in Lexington and Richland counties, where they discovered large packages of illegal narcotics inside a tractor trailer.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and DEA Acting Administrator Robert Murphy announced the seizure, highlighting its significance in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking.

“This was a great example of how law enforcement works together to make our community safer. I am proud of the work and collaboration of all the agencies involved to take this massive amount of drugs off of our streets,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “This should send a strong message to criminals that we are all working together to combat illegal drugs.”

The seizure of 156 pounds of fentanyl, with the potential to kill 36 million people, marks a significant victory for law enforcement in South Carolina, the DOJ stated. The operation underscores the ongoing efforts to combat the influx of dangerous narcotics into the United States.

