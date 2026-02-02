16-year-old arrested, charged in double fatal shooting in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two people last week, according to the Concord Police Department.

The incident occurred last Monday on Kite Court NE.

At the scene, one victim was found one victim shot in the chest and would later die from those injuries.

The second victim was found in a vehicle stopped nearby, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. They would also later die from their injuries.

According to police, Raheem Jeroy “Roy” Glascoe, Jr. was identifed as the suspect in this case.

Eventually, Glascoe turned himself in. He is charged as an adult with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle.

