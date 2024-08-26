16-year-old charged with hitting, killing Rock Hill high schooler on golf cart

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Charges have been filed against a teenage driver accused of hitting a golf cart last month, killing a 15-year-old girl who was on it.

Police were called on July 25 to Laurel Creek Drive between Twin Lakes and India Hook roads. At the scene, officers were told six riders were in the golf cart when it was hit by a Honda CRV near a curve. The SUV was in the wrong lane, police said. The golf cart flipped over upon impact.

One of the riders, 15-year-old Marlie Sullivan, died at the scene. She was a rising 10th-grader at Rock Hill High School, the school district confirmed.

Three of the riders were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

In a news release Monday, the Rock Hill Police Department said they’ve charged a 16-year-old boy with reckless homicide. Investigators said he was speeding while driving the Honda CRV, which led to the crash.

The speed of the car at the time of the crash “showed a reckless disregard for the safety of others,” police said.

Police did not share the 16-year-old’s identity because of his age.

No further information was released.

