16-year-old murder suspect IDed after shooting at Salisbury store

SALISBURY, N.C. — Authorities identified the 16-year-old who’s accused of shooting the owner of a store in Salisbury back in August.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Jhack Aaron Pless was indicted for first-degree murder and robbery charges, and he’ll be tried as an adult.

Jhack Aaron Pless

Pless was arrested in connection with a shooting at the Tobacco House store on Airport Road. The shooting happened on Aug. 13.

Neighbors told Channel 9 that the victim, Mainank Patel, was the owner of the store.

The sheriff’s office previously reported the 16-year-old suspect was trying to rob Patel. One neighbor saw the moment he was taken into custody by authorities.

“I walked out on my back deck and sure enough it was him getting arrested right there. They put him in handcuffs in the front, put him in the front of the pickup truck,” said Davey Jackson.

Pless is being held at the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center on secured bonds totaling $850,000. If he’s released on bond, he’ll have to wear a GPS monitoring device.

