17-year-old arrested in connection with deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Homicide investigation on Tom Hunter Road

Homicide investigation in northeast Charlotte on Oct. 4, 2024

CHARLOTTE — Police announced that a 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week that left a man dead.

The shooting happened late Thursday night on Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte, Channel 9 reported last week. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Tuesday, a suspect was identified and taken into custody on Friday.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Derrick Answon Baker. Police said the victim’s family was notified of the arrest.

CMPD didn’t say what the suspect is being charged with.

Police haven’t released a possible motive for the shooting, and court documents won’t be immediately available due to the suspect’s age.

We’re working on getting more details, check back for updates.

