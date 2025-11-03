CMPD identifies victims in double homicide

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has identified Caleb Johnson, 23, and Prince Tribble, 32, as the victims of a double homicide that occurred on Sunday afternoon in north Charlotte.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m. on Oakwood Road, where residents reported hearing gunfire. Officers responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call found both victims with gunshot wounds, and they were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there was an argument in the front yard that escalated.

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are leading the investigation into the double homicide. The investigation is active and ongoing.

