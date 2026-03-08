Local

18-year-old faces murder charge following deadly east Charlotte crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department just charged an 18-year-old with murder following a deadly crash in January involving a stolen car.

The crash happened on Shamrock Drive near Eastway Drive on Jan. 4.

Police say Ronny Briones-Melgara was driving a stolen Kia Forte before he lost control and crashed into a telephone pole and a tree.

One of the passengers, Anthony Santos, died on the scene.

Briones-Melgara is charged with murder, larceny and possessing a stolen car.

