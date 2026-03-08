18-year-old faces murder charge following deadly east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department just charged an 18-year-old with murder following a deadly crash in January involving a stolen car.
The crash happened on Shamrock Drive near Eastway Drive on Jan. 4.
Police say Ronny Briones-Melgara was driving a stolen Kia Forte before he lost control and crashed into a telephone pole and a tree.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 killed, 2 injured after driver loses control, crashes stolen car in east Charlotte
One of the passengers, Anthony Santos, died on the scene.
Briones-Melgara is charged with murder, larceny and possessing a stolen car.
