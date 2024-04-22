18-year-old, juvenile charged in shooting death of teen in Mount Holly

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — An 18-year-old and a juvenile were arrested and charged after a teen was shot and killed on Jan. 18 in Mount Holly, police said on Monday.

D’Majay Micheal Robinson, 18, of Kannapolis, was arrested on Thursday. The juvenile was arrested on Monday.

The Mount Holly Police Department charged them with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting on Gander Way, police said.

“These arrests are a testament to the tireless work of law enforcement,” said Chief Brian Reagan in a news release. “We extend our gratitude to the U.S. Marshals, Gaston County crime scene investigators, and the (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department) crime scene investigators for their invaluable assistance in bringing closure to this tragic case. Our hearts are with the victim’s family during this difficult time.”

The shooting victim was found lying in the driveway of his family’s home, police said.

Despite efforts to save his life, he died a short time later.

Call the police if you have information.

