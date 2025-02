SALISBURY, N.C. — Emmanuel Houston Jr., 18, was shot and killed at about 2:25 a.m. Thursday on Tilman Street in Salisbury, police said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is also investigating the homicide.

If you have information, call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. You can be anonymous.

VIDEO: Mother pushes for stricter gun laws after son killed in Salisbury drive-by

