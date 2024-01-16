18-year-old woman killed in crash on University City Boulevard

CHARLOTTE — A young woman died after speeding and losing control of her car in University City on Saturday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police released.

Police say Skilar Lorraine Akers, age 18 of Concord, was speeding on University City Boulevard when she lost control and hit a guardrail near Harris Houston Road.

When CMPD arrived around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, they found Akers unresponsive, and MEDIC pronounced her dead.

According to CMPD, she was not wearing her seatbelt when she crashed.

The crash was first reported on Saturday night just before midnight when Charlotte Fire alerted the public that University City Boulevard at Harris Houston Road would be closed due to a crash.

CMPD says they don’t know yet if impairment was a cause of the crash, but speed was a factor.

