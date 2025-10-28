19-year-old charged for series of crashes in stolen car, including hitting school bus

CHARLOTTE — A 19-year-old driver is accused of causing a series of crashes in North Charlotte, including a collision with a school bus, while driving a stolen.

It happened on Oct. 17 at the intersection of Gibbon and Nevin Roads. That’s where Woodie Daniels allegedly crashed a stolen black Infiniti into a school bus, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The bus was from Governors Village STEM Academy. Fortunately, none of the 13 elementary-aged children on board were harmed.

CMPD says Daniels crashed into three other cars before hitting the school bus. After the collision, he reportedly got out of the vehicle through the sunroof. Daniels was arrested nearby.

Court documents reveal he has been arrested four times since the beginning of last year. He is currently facing multiple charges and remains in jail.

