19-year-old faces multiple charges in deadly Gastonia Uber crash

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 19-year-old has been arrested following a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Gastonia that claimed the life of an Uber driver.

Gastonia Police arrested Lincoln Chase Wilson Wednesday morning after they say he lost control of his car, causing it to cross the center line and collide head-on with an oncoming Uber car on Gaston Day Road.

The crash occurred just after 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 on Gaston Day Road just north of Duke Street. The Uber driver, identified as 53-year-old Janice Lopez from South Carolina, died at the scene. A female passenger in the Uber was critically injured but has since been released from the hospital.

Officials say that this crash caused a chain reaction, and two other vehicles were involved in the wreck. Both of those drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Wilson faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, felony serious injury by vehicle, felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, speeding, reckless driving to endanger, failure to maintain lane control, driving left of center, and failure to wear a seat belt.

The Gastonia Police Department continues to investigate the incident and urges anyone with additional information to contact detectives.

