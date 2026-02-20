19-year-old killed in Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 19-year-old Rock Hill man was killed in a shooting that happened early Friday, police said.

Officers were called to the 100 block of East Main Street at about 2:20 a.m. where they found the shooting victim. EMS responded but the man died.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the shooting.

No additional details have been made available.

VIDEO: Man charged with killing 2, including a 4-year-old, in Rock Hill shooting

