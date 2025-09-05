$1B-plus project finally moving forward

CONCORD, N.C. — Construction of a massive beverage campus in the works for years at the former Philip Morris manufacturing site in Concord is finally set to begin.

On Sept. 9, Red Bull, Rauch North America and Ball Corp. will break ground on the $1.5 billion hub at The Grounds at Concord. The project was announced in 2021 but has been on hold. The manufacturing and distribution campus is expected to create up to 700 jobs. A timeline for its opening is unclear.

Red Bull has confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal that the start of construction is set. The campus will include nearly 2.4 million square feet of building space.

The operation will fill up to 3 billion cans of Red Bull products annually upon full buildout, the company said.

