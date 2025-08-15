2 arrested in Richmond County for copper theft

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Two men from Rockingham were arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing copper wiring in Richmond County.

Sheriff Mark Gulledge said he saw Matthew Winfield and Joseph Whittle acting suspiciously on Airport Road and discovered burnt copper and tools in their possession.

Investigators from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office were notified, and both men were placed in jail with a secure bond.

The Criminal Investigations Division Property Crimes Unit has become involved because the crime is consistent with ongoing investigations into copper thefts.

Further charges against Winfield and Whittle are expected as the investigation continues.

