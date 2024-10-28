2 candidates vying for NC attorney general have similar backgrounds

NORTH CAROLINA — In the race to be North Carolina’s top lawyer, both candidates have similar resumes.

As current Attorney General Josh Stein runs for governor, Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Jeff Jackson are vying for North Carolina Attorney General, the head of the state Department of Justice.

“As Attorney General, I’m going to work very tightly, collaborate tightly with law enforcement,” Bishop said. “[District attorneys] and sheriffs and other law enforcement leaders across the state to restore law and order.”

The AG represents all state government agencies in legal matters. It handles criminal appeals, sues on behalf of consumers, and investigates Medicaid fraud, among other things.

“Day one focus has to be fentanyl,” Jackson said, adding, “It’s a big problem. You break big problems into pieces. I think the two big pieces are supply and demand.”

>> In the video at the top of the page, the Political Beat’s Jason Stoogenke, who has a law degree himself, sat down with the two candidates.

(WATCH BELOW: Dueling campaigns in NC: Obama and Vance visit Charlotte)

Dueling campaigns in NC: Obama and Vance visit Charlotte





©2024 Cox Media Group