Southwest Charlotte drug bust leads to arrest of 60-year-old man

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit arrested a 60-year-old man and seized various narcotics during a search in southwest Charlotte.

Officers say they conducted the search off Edgegreen Drive.

During the search, investigators located approximately 40 grams of suspected fentanyl, 58 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 427 grams of suspected marijuana. Police also seized $2,752 in U.S. currency. The department stated that the seizure of these substances is part of an ongoing effort to reduce victimization and strengthen community safety.

Dwayne Eddie Mungo was taken into custody following the search. Mungo faces six criminal charges, including trafficking a Schedule II controlled substance for cocaine and trafficking a Schedule II controlled substance for opium. He was also charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.

In addition to the trafficking and possession charges, officers charged Mungo with maintaining a dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The operation was part of a larger effort by CMPD to address narcotics activity in the Steele Creek Division, the department said.

CMPD highlighted the role of specialized units in preventing community harm through these types of investigations.

“This case showcases the impact our CRUs are having on reducing victimization,” the department said in a statement. “By removing narcotics from our streets, these teams are preventing future violence, strengthening community safety and ultimately saving lives.”

