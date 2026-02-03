2 charged in fake money order scheme

DENVER, N.C. — Two suspects are accused of a fake money order scheme that happened last summer at the Truist bank in Denver, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Charles Warren Spikes, 28, of Gastonia deposited six fake money orders into the account of Jasmine Goode, 34, of Gastonia, the sheriff said.

The two are accused of committing this type of fraud at other Truist locations in the Carolinas, as well.

Spikes was charged with one count of felony obtaining property by false pretenses, six counts of felony uttering of a forged instrument, and one count of felony conspiracy. He got a $7,500 secured bond for all charges and is currently being held in the Cabarrus County detention facility on other charges.

Goode was charged with one count of felony conspiracy and was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

VIDEO: Action 9: How to prevent senior credit card fraud

Action 9: How to prevent senior credit card fraud

©2026 Cox Media Group