2 children killed in western NC after tree falls into home

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. — A powerful storm system spawned at least 50 tornadoes across the Midwest and South over the weekend.

At least 40 people were killed including 12 in Missouri.

We’ve learned tragedy also hit North Carolina. The storm is responsible for the deaths of two children in Transylvania County, south of Asheville.

They died when a tree fell on their trailer, splitting it in half and landing in the children’s bedroom.

Their mother identified them as 11-year-old Joshua Leviskiaand and 13-year-old Josiah Leviskiaand.

She said they were great kids and avid flute players.

“It takes a toll on you,” Chief Chase Owen, with Connestee Fire Rescue Incorporated, said. “As bad as I hate to say it, we’re all human and nobody wants to ever experience that, but that’s the job that we do and unfortunately events like this happen.”

The mother, father, and daughter who also live in the home, were able to escape unharmed.

