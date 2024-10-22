Local

Panthers QB Andy Dalton involved in south Charlotte crash, team confirms

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton was in a crash Tuesday afternoon in south Charlotte, a team spokesperson confirmed to Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown.

Dalton was headed on Sardis Road and headed toward Providence Road when it happened, the spokesperson said.

Dalton’s wife, three kids, and his dog were in the car with him. No one from his family was transported by paramedics, according to the spokesperson.

As for the quarterback, he’s being evaluated by team medical personnel.

No further information was made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

