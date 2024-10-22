Panthers QB Andy Dalton involved in south Charlotte crash, team confirms

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton was in a crash Tuesday afternoon in south Charlotte, a team spokesperson confirmed to Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown.

Additionally, a team spokesman said Andy Dalton is being evaluated by the team’s medical personnel. #Panthers | #NFL | @wsoctv https://t.co/QtbMJ1jEaU — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) October 22, 2024

Dalton was headed on Sardis Road and headed toward Providence Road when it happened, the spokesperson said.

Dalton’s wife, three kids, and his dog were in the car with him. No one from his family was transported by paramedics, according to the spokesperson.

As for the quarterback, he’s being evaluated by team medical personnel.

No further information was made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: In a tribute to his late mother, Panthers receiver Xavier Legette remodeling his childhood home)

In a tribute to his late mother, Panthers receiver Xavier Legette remodeling his childhood home

©2024 Cox Media Group