2 departments respond to northeast Charlotte house fire; cause still unknown

CHARLOTTE — Flames shot through the roof of a northeast Charlotte home on Saturday evening.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 9300 block of Oren Thompson Road. Charlotte Fire firefighters and Harrisburg controlled the blaze in 40 minutes. No reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Y60tcKUtm5 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 30, 2024

Crews from the Harrisburg and Charlotte Fire Departments responded to the home on Oren Thompson Road off Katherine Kiker Road just before 5:30 p.m.

At the scene, responding firefighters could see flames coming out of the roof at the center of the home and smoke billowing out of the front.

CFD says it took the crew 40 minutes to control the blaze and reported no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

Officials have not released the cause of the fire or the amount of damage it caused.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv,com for updates.

