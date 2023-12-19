Flames, smoke engulf auto glass shop in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A fire with heavy smoke billowed from an auto glass shop in north Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon.

#Breaking Huge fire at an auto shop at 2002 North Tryon Street at 23rd Street next to the Amtrak Station in Uptown Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/CPfnu7s5Rs — Erica Bryant (@EricaWSOC9) December 19, 2023

Channel 9 headed to the scene at All Safe Auto Glass on North Tryon Street at 23rd Street around 3 p.m.

Firefighters were spraying water onto the building as heavy flames shot through the roof.

Charlotte Fire engines blocked North Tryon Street while crews worked. There’s no estimate on when it will reopen.

Firefighters struck a second alarm while fighting the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

