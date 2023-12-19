Local

Flames, smoke engulf auto glass shop in north Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

fire at North Tryon business (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE — A fire with heavy smoke billowed from an auto glass shop in north Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon.

Channel 9 headed to the scene at All Safe Auto Glass on North Tryon Street at 23rd Street around 3 p.m.

Firefighters were spraying water onto the building as heavy flames shot through the roof.

Charlotte Fire engines blocked North Tryon Street while crews worked. There’s no estimate on when it will reopen.

Firefighters struck a second alarm while fighting the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

