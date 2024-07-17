2 hurt in separate, possibly connected shootings in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two people were hurt in separate shootings Tuesday night and the two incidents could be connected, MEDIC said.

One shooting scene was at the CVS on The Plaza at Milton Road. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had the store cordoned off and were talking to witnesses in the entryway.

The shooting victim there had serious injuries.

The other shooting scene was in a neighborhood on Old Coach Road, which is about 3.5 miles away from the CVS. The person shot on Old Coach Road had life-threatening injuries.

Both shooting victims were taken to local hospitals.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have not released any information.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.













©2024 Cox Media Group