2 killed, 1 hurt in shooting at South Carolina State University

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Two people were shot and killed at South Carolina State University Thursday night.

It happened around 9:15 p.m., prompting an hourslong lockdown.

According to a social media post from the university, the shooting happened near the Hugine Suites dorms.

A third person was also hurt.

All classes are canceled Friday as police try to figure out what led up to the violence.

The university has also made counselors available to students.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

