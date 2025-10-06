Classes canceld at South Carolina State University after shootings

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Classes at South Carolina State University are canceled Monday following two separate shootings over the weekend during the school’s homecoming celebrations.

The first shooting occurred at Hugine Suites student housing, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old from Saluda, South Carolina. A second shooting also took place on campus, but the victim survived.

“As we were running, I got pushed down, she got pushed down, people were on my leg like we didn’t get up for some time, but to know that it was something that actually was scary because I couldn’t get up,” one woman described the chaos when the shots were fired.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old for firing shots at someone and carrying a weapon on campus. However, it is not clear if the teen was involved in either of the shootings. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the incidents.

