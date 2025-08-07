2 killed after being swept away by floodwaters in Nash County

NASH COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were killed after being swept away by floodwaters near Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on Wednesday, according to our partners in Raleigh, WTVD.

The Nash County sheriff said a man and a woman died after their car was overcome by fast-moving water.

Officials say both managed to escape the car, but by the time rescue crews arrived, they had fallen into the water and were swept away.

After the floodwaters receded, police identified the victims, 24-year-old Lottie Alston and 55-year-old Raymond Evans Jr, both of Louisburg. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders say it’s the worst flooding they’ve seen in years. They say this is a reminder to not drive in flooded areas.

