2 killed after fire in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Officials in Lincoln County say that two people are dead after a fire last week near Lincolnton.

Crews say that they were called out to the area of Windmill Lane Thursday just before 5 a.m.

Multiple departments responded to the fire that caused severe damage to the home.

Officials say that two elderly victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Those victims have not yet been identified.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but no foul play is suspected according to the fire marshal.

The investigation is now being turned over to the SBI.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

