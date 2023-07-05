2 killed in motorcycle crash after truck doesn’t stop at stop sign, troopers say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man and a woman died in a crash in Rowan County on Tuesday morning, troopers said.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Stokes Ferry Road at High Rock Road. According to investigators, a 2021 Chevrolet truck was heading north on High Rock Road when it failed to stop at stop sign. Troopers said the truck pulled into the path of a 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The two people on the bike died at scene. Troopers identified them as Jason Avery Hall, 52, and Sarah Natasha McCavoy, 46, both from Concord.

The man driving the truck, who highway patrol identified as Wesley Bennet, of Denton, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and a stop sign violation.

The crash is still under investigation.

No further information was released.

