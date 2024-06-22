Annual Fire Truck Festival held in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Some families turned up the heat this morning at the annual fire truck festival in Rowan County Saturday morning.

The event took place at the North Carolina Transportation Museum Foundation in Spencer.

Firefighters from across the state gave residents a close-up look at the equipment they use, life-saving techniques, and, of course, fire trucks.

Channel 9 spoke with the state’s transportation museum director, Marcus Neubacher, about some of the fire trucks that were featured at the event.

“We have a 1941 firetruck here from the Salisbury Fire Department and some other older vintage firetrucks as well. And we also have vintage ones that have been restored by collectors,” Neubacher explained.

Families will also get to participate in a fire truck parade that will take place later this evening.

