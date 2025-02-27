2 men arrested, charged with human trafficking in connection with abducted NC girl

CHARLOTTE — Two men are accused of abducting a North Carolina teen who was later safely recovered by state and federal agencies, officials announced Thursday.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for the 15-year-old girl who is from Spring Lake in Harnett County after she was abducted the day before. Her family quickly reported her missing.

Agents learned two suspects took the teen to Kitty Hawk and Virginia Beach. The FBI worked with local police and the abducted girl was safely recovered from a home in Kitty Hawk.

Austyn Lee Cole, 23, of Kitty Hawk, and Elihue Martin Mahler, 31, were arrested and each charged with felony human trafficking of a child victim, felony kidnapping, felony conspiracy to kidnap, and felony conspiracy, human trafficking.

Both men are being held in the Harnett County Jail and are awaiting their first court appearance Friday morning.

The Amber Alert was canceled on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.

VIDEO: Search for abducted toddler from Virginia comes to an end at relatives’ home in Charlotte

Search for abducted toddler from Virginia comes to an end at relatives’ home in Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group